Thin Blue Line marks police support in Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – At the last Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting in the town of Jonesborough, one of their police officers was recognized for his quick actions earlier in the month that saved a woman’s life by administering CPR.

blue-lineThat recognition along with the town being named one of the ten safest cities in the state and the shop with a cop program where the police department raises funds to take children shopping for Christmas prompted action from the board.

They decided to paint a blue line between the yellow lions that run along the road in front of town hall.

The “Thin Blue Line” is a symbol used by law enforcement to commemorate fallen officers and to show support for the living law enforcement officers and to symbolize the relationship of law enforcement in the community.blue-line-2

The board said this was a way to show their officers respect and honor them for the job they do.

Bob Browning said the police have a close relationship with residents of Jonesborough.

“We are very fortunate to have residents that are really engaged in what goes on in town. And our police department does a good job with interacting with our community”, said Browning.

The line will remain in place until the city restripes the road. They will decide then if it will become a permanent fixture.

