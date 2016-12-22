Thin Blue Line marks police support in Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – At the last Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting in the town of Jonesborough, one of their police officers was recognized for his quick actions earlier in the month that saved a woman’s life by administering CPR.

That recognition along with the town being named one of the ten safest cities in the state and the shop with a cop program where the police department raises funds to take children shopping for Christmas prompted action from the board.

They decided to paint a blue line between the yellow lions that run along the road in front of town hall.

The “Thin Blue Line” is a symbol used by law enforcement to commemorate fallen officers and to show support for the living law enforcement officers and to symbolize the relationship of law enforcement in the community.

The board said this was a way to show their officers respect and honor them for the job they do.

Bob Browning said the police have a close relationship with residents of Jonesborough.

“We are very fortunate to have residents that are really engaged in what goes on in town. And our police department does a good job with interacting with our community”, said Browning.

The line will remain in place until the city restripes the road. They will decide then if it will become a permanent fixture.

