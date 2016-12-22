Project 615 raises more than $100,000 for Gatlinburg fire victims

WKRN web staff Published:
This is the approved and official T-shirt sold by Project 615 (Courtesy Project 615)
This is the approved and official T-shirt sold by Project 615 (Courtesy Project 615)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville apparel company Project 615 has raised $102,581 for the Gatlinburg Relief Fund with sales of their “Heart for the Smokies” T-shirt.

The campaign was launched after the wildfire that killed 14 people and destroyed over 1,684 structures in the area.

“We felt called to work together with our community to support Gatlinburg, everyone has a connection or special memory associated with that great city,” said Project 615 co-founder Matt Blinco. “Nashville knows us as a company that is rooted in community and love for others, and we are so proud and thankful to be able to help in any way possible. We are even more proud of the people of Tennessee for coming together to buy this shirt and wear it with pride, with the knowledge that we are lending a hand to our neighbors.”

Project 615’s donation to the Gatlinburg Relief Fund will be distributed among employees of the more than 60 small businesses that were destroyed and unable to operate as a result of the fires, in efforts to assist them with housing, food, clothing and urgent bills.

“To us, it’s more than just giving money,” said Project 615 co-founder Derek Evans. “We want to help the city and people of Gatlinburg restore hope as they begin to rebuild.”

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s