TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL) – Firefighters here in the Tri-Cities are donating hundreds of toys to the children of first responders in Gatlinburg.

The Piney Flats Volunteer Fire Department said some of the first responders lost everything in the fires.

Through a toy drive, they collected 347 toys and they made sure to wrap the presents before they sent them.

