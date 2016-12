MOUNT CARMEL, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports a man was killed while walking along Highway 11W in Hawkins County.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Mount Carmel.

According to a THP report, a Toyota Camry — driven by a 21-year-old man –was traveling southbound on Highway 11W when the man walked into the path of his car.

The pedestrian, 42-year-old Tracy Arnold, was killed.

No charges have been filed in this crash.