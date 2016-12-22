Knoxville school bus hits girl, 13, walking in road

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a bus serving Inskip Elementary School hit a 13-year-old walking in the road.

The 13-year-old was taken to UT Medical Center where she is in stable condition. Police said investigators are working to identify the girl and notify her family.

The bus driver has been identified as William Carver, Jr., 72. Police said no charges will be placed in the incident.

Carly Harrington, a spokesperson for Knox County Schools, said the accident happened around 6:55 a.m. at the intersection of Breda Drive and The Hauge. There were 27 students on board bus number 48, according to Harrington. She said no students were injured and bus number 88 arrived to take students to school.

According to a preliminary investigation, police said the girl was walking in the bus’s lane of travel. Investigators said the girl was struck by the mirror of the bus as the driver attempted to avoid hitting the girl.

