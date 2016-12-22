Hospice company wants False Claims Act lawsuit dismissed

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – An area hospice company, accused of using its patients to take millions from the government, is now asking a federal judge to throw out the False Claims Act lawsuit.

Caris Healthcare filed the motion to dismiss the suit earlier this month, according to federal court records.

As we previously reported, the federal government argues some of Caris’ patients remained in hospice care for multiple years even though they weren’t really eligible for hospice.

Caris has maintained it is confident in its processes and in the clinical judgment of its employees and has continued to remind people there is no limit on how long a person can remain in hospice care as long as they remain eligible.

Previous story:

Copyright WJHL 2016. All rights reserved.