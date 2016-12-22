Hartsfield-Jackson expects to top 100 million passengers this holiday period

ATLANTA (CNN) – The world’s busiest airport says it could hit a new record number of passengers this year.

Hartsfield-jackson Atlanta International Airport says it will likely top the 100-million passenger mark next week.

Hartsfield is expecting to see a surge of more than four-million fliers through the airport during the holiday season.

Officials say this year could surpass the record it set last year.

More than 101-point-four million travelers passed through the airport’s terminals in 2015. That was the airport’s all-time record for passengers.

Hartsfield officials expect their busiest days of this holiday season will be December 23rd, December 30th, January 2nd and January 5th.

