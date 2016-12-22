Hartsfield-Jackson expects to top 100 million passengers this holiday period

A TSA explosives detection dog sniffs passengers as they go through a security checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Atlanta, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. Almost 49 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more for the holiday, the most since 2007, according to AAA. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
ATLANTA (CNN) – The world’s busiest airport says it could hit a new record number of passengers this year.

Hartsfield-jackson Atlanta International Airport says it will likely top the 100-million passenger mark next week.

Hartsfield is expecting to see a surge of more than four-million fliers through the airport during the holiday season.

Officials say this year could surpass the record it set last year.

More than 101-point-four million travelers passed through the airport’s terminals in 2015. That was the airport’s all-time record for passengers.

Hartsfield officials expect their busiest days of this holiday season will be December 23rd, December 30th, January 2nd and January 5th.

