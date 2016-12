(WJHL) – Thanks to the outpouring of support and generous donations from people across the region, Food City presented a big donation to Sevier County wildfire relief efforts Thursday.

Food City officials said in-store collections and donations from employees generated $750,000.

The money raised will go to the Dollywood Foundation’s My People Fund, as well as the Gatlinburg Relief Fund.

