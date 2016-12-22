Dollywood Foundation helps nearly 900 families affected by Sevier County wildfires

SEVIER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Nearly 900 families affected by the Sevier County wildfires have already received their first checks from Dolly Parton’s My People Fund.

A total of 884 families received their initial support payments to assist them in their recovery efforts since distribution of the checks started.

“It’s a blessing during this holiday season that we are able to help as many families as we have so far,” Parton said. “We know there are more families out there who need our help and we encourage them to be in contact with us before our January distribution.”

The Dollywood Foundation is providing $1,000 a month to Sevier County families (renters or homeowners) whose homes are uninhabitable or were destroyed in the recent wildfires.

During the Smokey Mountains Rise Telethon earlier this month, a total of $9.3 million dollars were raised to help those impacted by the wildfires.

“As, Dolly said, the response has been overwhelming,” David Dotson, Dollywood Foundation President said. “We will distribute all $9.3 million to the families affected. That will insure all of the money raised will go to where Dolly promised it would.”

The next check distribution is January 26 and 27, 2017 at the LeConte Events Center in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Those affected can apply for help at http://dollywoodfoundation.org.