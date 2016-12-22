Bristol man arrested on multiple charges following chase in Southwest VA

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Investigators charged a man for leading them on a chase and trying to hit an officer with his car.

Washington County, Va. Sheriff Fred Newman said it started near Exit 10 off Interstate 81 in Bristol. An officer tried to stop a vehicle for an equipment for an equipment violation, but kept driving.

After chasing the vehicle through several roads, it was eventually stopped near Colonial Road in Abingdon.

Officers used spike strips to stop the car.

During the chase, Newman said marijuana and methamphetamine were being thrown out of the vehicle.

Kevin Reece was charged with attempt to maliciously cause injury or death to a law enforcement officer, felony elude, abduction, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, driving while suspended, reckless driving, obstruction of justice, defective equipment and littering.

The passenger, Melinda Foster, was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.

Both were taken to the Southwest Regional Jail in Abingdon, Va., where they were being held without bond.

