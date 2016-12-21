Winter season begins; days to get longer

(WJHL) – Although we’ve had some below freezing days for weeks, the actual winter season starts today.

It’s the Winter Solstice in the Northern Hemisphere of Earth. That means today is the shortest day of the year with the fewest hours of sunlight for the whole year.

The winter solstice started at 5:44 a.m. local time.

According to National Geographic, this happens every year because the Earth is tilted at an average of 23.5 degrees, causing the Northern and Southern Hemispheres to receive unequal amounts of sun. This results in the solstices and seasons, where the sun reaches either its highest or lowest point in the sky by noon — causing either the longest or shortest days.

NatGeo says each hemisphere’s colder half of the year happens when it’s tilted away from the sun.

This happens in December for the Northern Hemisphere and June for the Southern Hemisphere.

As one expert puts it, from this point on the days will keep getting longer and the nights shorter until summertime.

WDTN contributed to this report.