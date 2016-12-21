Virginia GOP leaders want to tighten state’s welfare rules

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia lawmakers say they intend to tighten the state’s welfare system during the upcoming legislative session.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Virginia House of Delegates Republicans announced a series of welfare reform proposals during a news conference call Monday while also unveiling a larger legislative package aimed at the health care system.

The GOP proposals include a requirement that able-bodied, adult welfare recipients who don’t work must instead spend 20 hours per week volunteering or taking job classes.

Other proposals include lowering lifetime limits for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families from five years to two years and placing new restrictions on EBT cards used to buy food.

Republican leaders also say they want to crosscheck welfare applicants against a list of state lottery winners.