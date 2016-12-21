No. 23 Virginia Tech women remain unbeaten, win 12th

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) – Chanette Hicks had 18 points, seven rebounds and eight steals, and No. 23 Virginia Tech beat local foe Radford 71-52 on Wednesday to remain undefeated.

Radford was held to six points in the second quarter and eight points in the third.

Hicks put the Hokies up 30-20 in the second quarter after her steal led to two free throws. Virginia Tech extended its 12-point halftime lead to 50-28 midway through the third after Sidney Cook followed a Hicks 3-pointer with three free throws.

Cook scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Regan Magarity added 15 points and eight boards for Virginia Tech (12-0). Hicks, a sophomore, was named the ACC player of the week on Monday for the second time this season.

Destinee Walker led Radford (7-3) with 18 points – 14 in the first half – and seven rebounds. The Highlanders had won seven straight before being limited to 36 points in a loss to No. 18 Kentucky last week.

AP