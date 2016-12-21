Missing woman found dead at South Nashville trash disposal site

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 27-year-old woman who was reported missing Saturday night from the West End area has been found dead.

Ashley Brown’s body was found at a trash disposal site on Freightliner Drive in South Nashville early Wednesday morning by an employee.

An autopsy will be conducted. Detectives said they are now recreating the route of the trash truck that brought her to the facility.

Brown was last seen early Saturday morning as she left a friend’s apartment. She told her friends she was going to the store for something, but she never returned.

According to her parents, Brown had only lived in the Nashville-area for about a month and was working as a surgical tech.

Her parents said they grew concerned when they didn’t hear from her on Sunday.

After learning Brown didn’t show up for work on Monday, her parents flew in from Arizona.

They’re now making funeral arrangements and notifying family members of Brown’s death.

A vigil will be held on Thursday at Centennial Park in her honor. Thursday would have also marked her 28th birthday.

Anyone who saw Brown after 4:30 a.m. Saturday is urged to call police at 615-862-7329.

The investigation is ongoing.

What she was wearing the last she was seen: Black sweater, striped scarf, and black boots