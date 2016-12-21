Man raises awareness of veteran issues by running across America

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A man running across America stopped in the Tri-Cities to raise awareness for veterans.

George Chmiel wants to raise support for serious issues facing veterans after they return home.

He began his run in San Diego on September 11th and runs an average of more than 32 miles a day.

He stopped in Kingsport today to talk about raising funds for Chris Kyle’s “Guardian for Heroes Foundation” and raising awareness of issues like veteran’s suicide rates.

“In a lot of cases, them not getting the help that they need and with the suicide rates being where they’re at we all need to do a little more to give back and show thanks and help support these men and women,” said Chmiel.

He will end his 3000 mile run in New York City at the 9/11 Memorial.

