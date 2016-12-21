Local IHOP employees meet fundraising goal, pie executive in the face

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Employees at a local IHOP restaurant got to pie one of the company’s executives in the face today.

The Johnson City IHOP won a company competition in which stores around the Southeast raised money for the Armed Forces Families Foundation.

Tom Moses, an executive of the company operating 49 IHOP locations, challenged his restaurants saying the top earning store could put a pie in his face.

The Peoples Street location raised over $4500 to win the competition.

More than 300 Taco Bell and IHOP locations participated in the fundraiser, raising a total of over $357,000.

