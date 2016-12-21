Local fire departments urge caution when using heat sources

KINGSPORT, TN- Tennessee sees 47-percent of fatal wildfires during the winter season, according to the state fire marshall’s office. The reason for the large amount is due to the different sources people use to heat their home.

“Traditionally in the winter months we do see an uptick in fires and a lot of times it’s because people are using auxiliary heating in their home,” Barry Brickey, with the Kingsport Fire Department, said.

In a report released by the state fire marshall’s office, it states that the number one cause of fatal fires is from space heaters, making up 33%. The second leading cause is from wood ovens at 19%.

The Kingsport Fire Department said during winter they respond about a third more fatal fires. However, they have yet to respond to a fatal fire from a heat source this winter.

In order to prevent fatal fires this winter the state fire marshall’s office is reminding people to keep anything burnable at least three feet from a heat source, as well as remember to turn it off when you leave the room or go to sleep.