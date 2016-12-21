Knoxville police: 13-year-old charged with killing brother

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department said a 13-year-old was charged with the murder of his 12-year-old brother.

Chief David Rausch said officers responded to a call in the 2100 block of Needham Lane at 7:14 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived on the scene, he said they discovered the body of the 12-year-old boy in the bedroom.

Police said initially it appeared the boy died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but as the investigation continued it became apparent the child died as a result of a homicide. Multiple interviews were conducted throughout the night, according to Knoxville Police Department.

The 13-year-old was charged early Wednesday morning with first-degree murder. He is being held at the Richard L. Bean Juvenile Detention Center.