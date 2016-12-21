Kingsport Highlands community will see improvements

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A Kingsport neighborhood will soon be getting a facelift as revitalization is set to begin in the near future.

Today the Eastern 8 Development Corporation received a grant from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency for $500,000.00 dollars to go towards the renovation of properties in the Highlands Community.

After seeing some of the other projects that Eastern 8 had recently completed in the city, Kingsport approached the organization and asked for their help.

They say they had identified the Highlands Community as an area of the city that was in decline.

Retha Patton, who is the Executive Director of Eastern 8 said her organization was approached by the city of Kingsport to help redevelop the neighborhood to keep it from declining.

“When you kind of seed in some new development, typically that brings with it other developments and other business owners will begin to take a little pride in their building and what it looks like”, said Patton.

The project includes for properties that have been abandoned that will be demolished and redeveloped with new construction.

The first building constructed will be a townhouse development that will be a 12-unit townhouse.

I addition to THDA, other partners include the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati, and their member bank; Bank of Tennessee. Along with the city, they have also partnered with Northeast Tennessee/ Virginia HOME Consortium.

The total of grants and contributions total $2.27 million dollars.

Eastern 8 hopes to start the construction process as soon as possible. They say with the revitalizations of neighborhoods likes this comes safer more business friendly environments.

