JCPD: Distracted driving campaign continuing into 2017; number of fatal car accidents down from last year

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City police are continuing efforts to lower the number of overall car crashes in the city limits. So far this year police say there have been about 3500 car accidents.

While that number may be slightly higher than last year, police say they have had success with lowering the number of fatal crashes. Police say they are focusing particularly on distracted driving which is one of the leading causes of accidents in the city.

Carolyn Saylor wants others in the community to do the same pay close attention on the roads and put the phones down. Johnson City police say they have issued over 60 texting while driving citations so far this year.

That number likely to increase with thousands expected to be on the road during this holiday travel season. Sharon Lewis has had her own frustrating experiences with people who text while driving.

“The biggest sign is when you are at a stop sign or a stoplight and it changes or traffic can move and you go no where because there is somebody at the front who is texting,” Sharon Lewis

“One of the big issues Johnson City police are focusing their attention on is texting while driving. they say, they want to make sure that drivers are paying close attention to the roads and their surroundings rather than their phones.”

“The law specifically says you can not be texting or receiving a text while your vehicle is in motion,” Lieutenant Scotty Carrier said.

Lieutenant Scotty Carrier with Johnson City police says since the campaign to combat distracted driving, monitor following too closely, and enforce seat belt use was launched back in the spring, patrol officers have been working hard to reduce the number of drivers that break the law by texting and driving.

From the beginning of this year to November 30th there have been about 3500 car accidents. Four of those were fatal.

That number down from last year’s total of 9 fatal crashes. Lieutenant Carrier says police are looking to increase their efforts and reduce the numbers overall.

“Next month we will set some standards for 2017 obviously we want to keep on this because it is a problem,” Lieutenant Carrier said.

A problem drivers like Carolyn Saylor and Sharon Lewis want to see fixed.

