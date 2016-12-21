Johnson City Fire Department’s employee survey results delayed

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City firefighters will have to wait until 2017 to find out the city manager’s plan to address the department’s internal issues.

The delay comes as a consultant with the University of Tennessee continues to tally the results of anonymous employee surveys completed in October. A spokesperson for UT’s Municipal Technical Advisory Services says the report should now be finished sometime in January.

“The amount of data turned out to be more than originally anticipated, causing the delay,” Susan Robertson said.

MTAS previously planned on having the results in this week.

Johnson City firefighters have spent more than a year raising concerns about Chief Mark Scott. As a result, city commissioners asked the city manager to come-up with an employee relations strategy.

