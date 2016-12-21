Home Depot employees in Kingsport aid homeless veterans with care boxes

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – ‘Tis the season of giving. Associates at the Home Depot in Kingsport held a drive to help homeless veterans in the region.

The employees worked with Appalachian Regional Coalition on Homeless to raise 22 boxes of necessities and supplies.

“This drive was created by our associates earlier this year. They wanted to do something for vets during Christmas and this is what they came up with. We have a magical culture here at the Home Depot,” said Operations Manager, Jeremy Hood. “We are extremely proud of our team and their dedication to our local community. Being able to help those in need is a humbling experience.”

The boxes included jackets, scarves, blankets, socks and first-aid kits.