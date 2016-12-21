Group continues to meet over nursing disciplinary delays

NASHVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Sen. Rusty Crowe (R-District 3) continues to push for improvements in the Tennessee Board of Nursing’s disciplinary process following our investigation that uncovered delays, which allowed some nurses to find new jobs while under investigation for drug diversion.

The Senate Health and Welfare Committee chairman held a second meeting on the topic earlier this month, which included legal staff, a Tennessee Department of Health representative and the executive director of the Tennessee Nurses Association.

“We discussed the possibility of increasing the number of investigators available to decrease the amount of time it takes to complete such investigations,” Senate Health and Welfare Committee Research Analyst Logan Grant said. “We also discussed what potential employers could do to find out whether an applicant was under investigation prior to hiring them. Both our legal staff and that of the Health department are looking at current law for options and considering what could be done through new legislation.”

According to Grant, the group will continue to meet “to try to find solutions that won’t create additional problems.”

