Four-star defensive lineman commits to Tennessee

Five months ago, during Matthew Butler’s second visit to Tennessee’s campus, the Vols impressed him enough to emerge as his early leader and set the bar high for each of the other teams he has visited since then.

None of them ever changed his mind about Tennessee.

The four-star senior defensive lineman from Garner (N.C.) Magnet High School announced Wednesday afternoon that he has committed to the Vols, choosing Tennessee over N.C. State, South Carolina, Duke, Penn State and Texas A&M during a ceremony at his school.

Butler gave the Vols their 26th known commitment for the 2017 class and their sixth from a potential defensive lineman, further addressing one of their most glaring needs.

“Really, honestly, they’ve been my leader since the summer,” Butler told 247Sports’ Adam Rowe earlier this week before publicly announcing his decision. “I’ve been on tons and tons and tons of college campuses, and I never, ever said under my breath or to myself at all, ‘This is the place I want to be.’

“But on my second visit to Tennessee, after being coached by (defensive line) coach (Steve) Stripling and seeing (head) coach (Butch) Jones speak to my parents and tell them what’s going on at Tennessee – he wasn’t, like, recruiting my parents. He was telling them what was going on at Tennessee. ‘Do you believe in me or not?’ is essentially what he was inferring with what he was saying. I said under my breath, ‘This is a place I could be.’

“And since that moment, I was like, ‘Yeah, this is probably the place I’m going to end up.’ So after all kinds of talks with my parents and other visits, there was no reason for me not to go to Tennessee. There was no factor in any other school that said, ‘Wow, I can’t go to Tennessee. I have to go here.’ But at Tennessee, there was.

“It was just something about Tennessee, just because of the coaching, the passion behind the coaching and just the way that he was just speaking to my parents that I appreciated. I didn’t commit right then. I put a whole lot of thought into it – really, like, five months of thought into it – and now I’m committing.”

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound Butler – who’s a cousin of former Tennessee basketball player Anthony Richardson, who played for the Vols in 1984-88 – said Tennessee’s coaches simply have been “telling me what they’re doing, and I believe in it.”

“I see the talent that’s coming to Tennessee,” said Butler, who’s ranked by 247Sports as the nation’s No. 251 overall prospect and No. 16 defensive tackle in the 2017 class. “I see the talent that’s at Tennessee. I’ve followed them throughout the season. I’ve seen their ups and downs, and I feel like it is correctable and an SEC title is attainable.

“The coaching there can develop players, and, along the defensive front, I believe Coach Stripling just needs the players. And the guys coming in, we’re ready to be coached. And once he coaches us, we can be a very dominant defensive front. (Defensive coordinator Bob) Shoop knows what he’s doing as far as scheme, and Coach Jones, he’s very interactive with the players, as I’ve been observing lately. He’s very adamant about the program.

“And I have some family there – family that I’m close to – so the slight distance from home isn’t that big a deal. … And then you’re playing in front of a lot of people. The (Vol For Life) program is strong. You see guys that not only have major success on the football field, but you see guys who have major success in the community. You see guys like (quarterback) Josh Dobbs. Everybody knows he’s so involved in the community. He has a really hard major. …

“I see that somebody can be a star player on the team, and they can also attain what they want to attain academically. You can get a good education, but I really want to do both, so you have to look and see where people are doing both.”

Butler said he prides himself on being “definitely more than just a football player” and applying “myself both to football and academics,” and he believes he can succeed in both areas at Tennessee.

“For me, it was just all about fit and comfort,” he said. “I was comfortable there.”

With the Vols expected to lose three of their top defensive ends after this season and looking to improve their depth at defensive tackle, Butler admitted he’s not sure exactly which position will be his long-term home at Tennessee. But he said he expects to start off playing defensive end.

“There’s a potential for kind of anybody to grow into an inside player,” said Butler, who plans to enroll at Tennessee in June. “But they’re starting me off at end because my transition from defensive tackle to defensive end (this year) was very smooth. My knee bend and hands and length all are suited to defensive end.

“But if I get bigger, then I can play a big end, some defensive tackle, cause some matchup problems. I just want to be utilized correctly and utilized for my most favorable outcome.

“My defensive line coach, he always says, ‘If you get $1 million playing defensive tackle, then play defensive tackle. And if you get $1 million playing end, you play defensive end.’ That’s kind of how I look at it.”

Interview conducted by 247Sports’ Adam Rowe