Emory & Henry’s Timmy Chang Accepts Coaching Position At Nevada

EMORY, Va. – Emory & Henry College Assistant Football Coach Timmy Chang has resigned to assume a position on the coaching staff at the University of Nevada. The Wolf Pack will officially announce later this week that Chang is joining Head Coach Jay Norvell’s staff and will lead the team’s interior wide receivers.

Chang served the E&H football staff during the 2016 season as its offensive coordinator, continuing the Wasps’ up-tempo “spread-and-shred”offense conceived by fellow University of Hawai’i graduate Craig Stutzmann in 2014.

Emory & Henry scored over 30 points in seven of its 10 games this fall and hit the 400-yard mark in total offense on seven different occasions, going above 500 yards four times. The Wasps’ offense found the end zone 42 times on the season, evenly split, 21-21, between passing and rushing.

While at Emory & Henry, Chang coached the offense to an average of 33 points and 463 yards of offense per game. On the efforts of a three offensive All-ODAC honorees, the Wasps finished 2016 on a five-game winning streak for a 6-4 record and a 5-2 mark in the ODAC which tied for second place.

BY E&H