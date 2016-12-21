Dozens of children take home presents thanks to 8th annual Jonesborough Shop with a Cop/Firefighter

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – Dozens of under privileged children took home Christmas presents Wednesday night thanks to Jonesborough’s 8th annual Shop with a Cop.

After pairing up with a first responder and digging in to a pizza dinner, with a special escort and $150 in hand, the children were ready to shop.

Officer Jeff White and his new friend Abbigale were among the 60 pairs strolling through Walmart’s aisles. The Jonesborough Police Department said 74 children would get presents Wednesday night.

“I’m trying to find mostly everything I can that I really wanted,” Abbigale said.

“It just brightens my heart to be able to do this,” White said.

First responders participating from several different departments around the area said the night means as much to the shoppers as it does to them.

“Just to see the kids and their faces lighting up and glowing,” White said.

“It’s a humbling experience for us all the way,” Sgt. Jamie Aistrop with the Jonesborough Police Department said. “I think we get as much benefit out of it as they do.”

The Jonesborough Police Department said money to fund the program comes from donations.

This year, they said, they raised almost $19,000.

