Bristol United Way gets huge $1M donation from Steve Johnson

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – The Greater United Way of Bristol received a huge helping hand on Wednesday.

Steve Johnson, who is responsible for developing The Pinnacle, donated a check for $1 million to the United Way’s endowment fund.

United Way Executive Director Lisa Cofer said the endowment was set up to help pay for the organization’s expenses and overhead costs. And it was set up in hopes that one day it would grow big enough to allow them to give every single penny they receive back.

She said the organization needs between $7 million to $8 million in the endowment to provide relief for the expenses.

Johnson’s donation puts them on the track to meet that goal over the next 3-5 years.

“Right now, for every dollar that comes in, about 92 cents goes back out into the community which is still great,” said Cofer.

Johnson said helping people is something he feels strongly about and he says this will help the organization get closer to being able to give 100% of their donations to the organizations they support.

DEVELOPING: Tri-Cities Business & Retail Developer Steve Johnson makes $1 million contribution to @UWBristol @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/WWsknrP268 — Curtis McCloud (@CurtisWJHL) December 21, 2016

He said he has witnessed first-hand the needs of the families and children in our region and knows what a vital role the United Way plays in helping those who need it.

“The needs of this region are tremendous. Things we take for granted – just the basics like shelter and food and education and health. We need to eradicate those problems that arise in your own backyard,” said Johnson.

The United Way is still lacking about 20% of what it needs to meet this year’s goal. Cofer said she hopes this donation inspires others to make sure that goal is reached.

Copyright 2016 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.