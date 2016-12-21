2016 Holiday Gift Guide: For Music Lovers

(MEDIA GENERAL) — Whether you’re shopping for a musician or a passionate listener, these gifts are perfect for the audiophiles on your Holiday shopping list.

A lightweight tote bag is a perfect gift for musicians or music teachers who need a stylish and practical way to carry sheet music back and forth to lessons.

A great gift for the Michael Jackson superfans in your life. Every time the phone rings they’ll be inspired by the King of Pop’s iconic style.

This infographic poster is illustrated with 64 distinctive guitars from rock history.

Guitar socks are how Keith Richards does business casual.

It’s a scientific fact that music sounds better when you’re in the kitchen.

Guitar Hooks (Set of 3) $12.88

A place for them to hang all their leather jackets.

Guitar Collection Pint Glasses (Set of 4) $40.99

They’re are lots of glasses on the market with guitars on them, but these were the only ones I could find that were subtle enough they would be a great gift for your 19-year-old niece or your grandfather.

Perfect for anyone and everyone. It doesn’t even matter if they don’t drink tea. This is perfect!

Who cares what the wine tastes like, these bottles are awesome and will look gorgeous on a wine rack.

This seems like something that would be perfect to give to a group. Something to keep in their studio (*cough* the garage) or office. They can fill it up with bottles of water, booze or fresh squeezed juices… if they’re an Indie-rock band from Brooklyn.

Tips, prompts and words of inspiration from some of the most world’s most talented songwriter’s will motivate the aspiring musician in your life to make their dreams come true.

Has there ever been anything more rock and roll?