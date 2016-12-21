2016 Holiday Gift Guide: For Music Lovers

Deniz Kofteci, Media General Published: Updated:

(MEDIA GENERAL) — Whether you’re shopping for a musician or a passionate listener, these gifts are perfect for the audiophiles on your Holiday shopping list.

music-tote

Musical Tote $18

A lightweight tote bag is a perfect gift for musicians or music teachers who need a stylish and practical way to carry sheet music back and forth to lessons.

king-of-pop-iphone

King of Pop iPhone Case $26.25

A great gift for the Michael Jackson superfans in your life. Every time the phone rings they’ll be inspired by the King of Pop’s iconic style.

vintage-guitar-poster
Vintage Guitar Poster Print $29.00

This infographic poster is illustrated with 64 distinctive guitars from rock history.

guitar socks

Guitar Socks $10.00

Guitar socks are how Keith Richards does business casual.

Guitar cutting board

Yummy Strumming Cutting Board $22.99

It’s a scientific fact that music sounds better when you’re in the kitchen.

guitarhooks

Guitar Hooks (Set of 3) $12.88

A place for them to hang all their leather jackets.

overstockglass

Guitar Collection Pint Glasses (Set of 4) $40.99

They’re are lots of glasses on the market with guitars on them, but these were the only ones I could find that were subtle enough they would be a great gift for your 19-year-old niece or your grandfather.

hello-tea

Lionel Richie Teapot $39

Perfect for anyone and everyone.  It doesn’t even matter if they don’t drink tea.  This is perfect!

wine-that-rocks

Wines That Rock Rainbow Pack $77.99

Who cares what the wine tastes like, these bottles are awesome and will look gorgeous on a wine rack.

marshall-fridge

Marshall Fridge $399

This seems like something that would be perfect to give to a group.  Something to keep in their studio (*cough* the garage) or office. They can fill it up with bottles of water, booze or fresh squeezed juices… if they’re an Indie-rock band from Brooklyn.

songwritersbook

Songwriter’s Orange Lined Bound Journal $9.23

Tips, prompts and words of inspiration from some of the most world’s most talented songwriter’s will motivate the aspiring musician in your life to make their dreams come true.

guitar-lighter

Guitar Lighter $11.44

Has there ever been anything more rock and roll?

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s