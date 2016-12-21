2016 Holiday Gift Guide: For Music Lovers

(MEDIA GENERAL) — Whether you’re shopping for a musician or a passionate listener, these gifts are perfect for the audiophiles on your Holiday shopping list.
Musical Tote $18
A lightweight tote bag is a perfect gift for musicians or music teachers who need a stylish and practical way to carry sheet music back and forth to lessons.
King of Pop iPhone Case $26.25
A great gift for the Michael Jackson superfans in your life. Every time the phone rings they’ll be inspired by the King of Pop’s iconic style.
Vintage Guitar Poster Print $29.00
This infographic poster is illustrated with 64 distinctive guitars from rock history.
Guitar Socks $10.00
Guitar socks are how Keith Richards does business casual.
Yummy Strumming Cutting Board $22.99
It’s a scientific fact that music sounds better when you’re in the kitchen.
Guitar Hooks (Set of 3) $12.88
A place for them to hang all their leather jackets.
Guitar Collection Pint Glasses (Set of 4) $40.99
They’re are lots of glasses on the market with guitars on them, but these were the only ones I could find that were subtle enough they would be a great gift for your 19-year-old niece or your grandfather.
Lionel Richie Teapot $39
Perfect for anyone and everyone. It doesn’t even matter if they don’t drink tea. This is perfect!
Wines That Rock Rainbow Pack $77.99
Who cares what the wine tastes like, these bottles are awesome and will look gorgeous on a wine rack.
Marshall Fridge $399
This seems like something that would be perfect to give to a group. Something to keep in their studio (*cough* the garage) or office. They can fill it up with bottles of water, booze or fresh squeezed juices… if they’re an Indie-rock band from Brooklyn.
Songwriter’s Orange Lined Bound Journal $9.23
Tips, prompts and words of inspiration from some of the most world’s most talented songwriter’s will motivate the aspiring musician in your life to make their dreams come true.
Guitar Lighter $11.44
Has there ever been anything more rock and roll?