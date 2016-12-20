If you have been toying with the idea of starting your own business, there’s an opportunity coming up for you to explore your idea and perhaps get just the push you need. Sandy Ratliff with the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity stopped by to discuss the annual Washington County Business Challenge – a program designed to award great business ideas.

To find out more and download the application, check out the Washington County Chamber of Commerce’s website. The deadline to apply is January 11th.