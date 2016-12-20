THDA grants Johnson City housing project $500,000

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A project to provide housing for homeless veterans and former foster children is moving forward.

The Tennessee Housing and Development Agency gave the Baker Street project in Johnson City a $500,000 check today.

This will go to the Keystone Development for the project’s second phase of construction. The first phase allowed the authority to provide twelve apartments.

“We currently are housing around a dozen youth that are aged out of foster care in public housing today and we’re looking to move them up into new apartments as they get ready,” said Richard McClain, the executive director of the Johnson City Housing Authority.

The first phase of the Baker Street project is expected to be completed in the next few months.

