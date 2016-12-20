Red Kettle campaign in Tri-Cities region $91K short of Christmas fundraising goal

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – The Salvation Army says it needs to raise $91,000 by the end of Saturday.

The Red Kettle campaign is one of the non -profit’s largest fundraisers, but Tuesday night officials say they only have 74 percent of their goal.

The Salvation Army set a goal of $345,000 for Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City.

As of Monday night, the non-profit has raised nearly $254,000.

“Rain and extreme temperatures have certainly been challenges for us this year”, said Major Art Fultz of the Bristol Salvation Army Corps. “We thank our neighbors who have donated and volunteered at the red kettles, hosted by area retail and grocery partners.”

The Red Kettle campaign helps pay for food and toys already distributed in each of the Tri Cities, but also support vital services year-round.

There’s still time to ring the bell in Bristol, Johnson City and Kingsport. Officials with the Salvation Army in Bristol said they are looking for both donations and volunteers to help.

Contact your local Salvation Army Center to donate and volunteer

The campaign ends Christmas Eve. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2016 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.