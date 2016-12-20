No charges filed after overnight shooting in Abingdon, VA

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – Washington County, Va., Sheriff Fred Newman confirmed his deputies are investigating a shooting that happened just before 2:30 this morning on Azure Lane in the county.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper right torso.

He was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center. At last check, Newman said he was in stable condition.

Sheriff Newman said, “The shooter in the incident was a female and was also transported to a local hospital. Her injuries are unknown at this time.”

Newman added the shooting appeared to be domestic in nature.

No charges have been filed at this time.