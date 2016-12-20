Kingsport Fire Dept. adds $1.2M ladder truck

Ladder Truck One - (Source: Kingsport Fire Department)
KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The Kingsport Fire Department has added a new ladder truck to its fleet. The truck will go in service on Wednesday.

The new ladder will be called Ladder 1 and will be parked at Station 1 in Downtown Kingsport. The previous ladder will be called Ladder 3 and will be responding to fires from Station 3 on Memorial Boulevard.

A third ladder is on reserve as back in the case that one of the front-line ladders is being serviced.

The newest truck has a price tag of $1.2 million. In addition, three new employees were added to the KFD.

Public Information Officer Barry Brickey says the new ladder should help residents save money on insurance down the road. It will decrease the response times and have a positive impact on the city’s ISO ratings.

Brickey says the service life of a ladder is 20 years.

If you want to catch a glimpse of the shiny new ladder truck, you’ll have an opportunity to see it at the New Year’s Eve Street Party on December 31, from 8pm-Midnight, on Broad Street in Downtown Kingsport.

