Inmate who escaped Washington County, TN jail faces new charges

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A man who prompted a more than week-long manhunt after allegedly escaping from the Washington County, Tenn., jail this past summer was back in Tennessee on Monday to face new charges.

Timothy Eugene England was eventually found in Michigan after he was reported missing from the jail back in August. He had been awaiting trial on bank robbery charges.

England was charged in Michigan and sentenced to serve between two and 10 years on resisting and obstructing a police officer and stolen property charges, among other crimes.

According to court documents, England was taken on Monday by Michigan authorities to federal court in Greeneville where charges of attempted escape, escape and tampering with a witness were added to his original bank robbery charges.

He pleaded not guilty and was given a trial date of March 14.

