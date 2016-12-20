Holiday travel blues as 103 million Americans travel this Christmas

(WJHL) – Just a few days before Christmas, an important heads up for holiday travelers.

This upcoming weekend promises to be the busiest, even airports and on the roads. Some are already feeling the holiday travel blues.

AAA says more than 103 million Americans will travel somewhere for Christmas and New Year’s. That’s 1.5 million more than last year.

Crowds combined by December weather could create delays, something a Tri-Cities college student is experiencing first-hand.

Blake Kinser, a University of Tennessee student from Greeneville, Tennessee, had a ticket on Frontier Airlines leaving Denver Colorado Monday morning to Nashville Tennessee.

Frontier Airlines passengers got the Denver airport to find long lines.

“There was just a whole lot of just a big fiasco going on in that one little terminal it had about 600 people packed into it,” said Kinser, “No order. No explanation. No nothing. It’s just weather caused it and were out of luck.”

Kinser said after waiting 3 hours, a clerk told him the next flight out would be Friday.

“They told us it was because of weather, but every other airline has been fine,” Kinser was not alone.

Frontier apologized on Facebook and offered ticket refunds.

Kinser took the refund and rented a car. His plan to get home for the holidays — no matter what.

Experts say a record number, 93.6 million Americans, will drive.

AAA says the increase in holiday travel is being driven by more consumer spending, improvements in the labor market and rising wages.

In addition, low gas prices increased consumer optimism, according to AAA.

AAA predicts that gas prices will be higher than average on New Year’s.