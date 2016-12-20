Governor raises death toll to 29 in Mexico blast

TULTEPEC, Mexico (AP) – The governor of the State of Mexico says three more people have died from a massive chain-reaction at a fireworks market near the capital, raising the death toll to 29.

Gov. Eruviel Avila says that in addition to the 26 people who perished at the market, three more died after being hospitalized.

The San Pablito fireworks market was bustling with hundreds of shoppers stocking up on explosives to set off during the holidays when the explosion took place.

It is the third such blast to ravage the market on the northern outskirts of the capital since 2005.

