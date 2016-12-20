Diabetic-friendly holiday appetizers as prepared on News Channel 11 at Noon

If you want to improve the dietary value of your holiday appetizers, or if you have a diabetic in your group, Registered Dietician Carol Carter has some ideas. She joined us on News Channel 11 at Noon to share some of her diabetic friendly treats.

Dill Pickle Pinwheels

Ingredients:

10 slices thin rectangle-shaped ham

10 whole dill pickles – medium size

2-8 ounce packages cream cheese – room temperatures

Method:

Form a portion of the cream cheese around dill pickle.

Wrap ham slice around cream cheese covered pickle.

Refrigerate until firm.

Slice into thin even slices and place on serving plate.

Recipe provided by Registered Dietician Carol Carter with Wellmont Diabetes Treatment Centers

Sugar-Free Spiced Nuts

(These make great gifts to persons with diabetes)

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups granulated sugar substitute

7 tablespoons water

1 teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

1 ½ cups pecan halves

Method:

Mix sugar substitute, cinnamon, nutmeg and water in skillet. (I use cast iron, but that is not necessary.)

Bring to boil over medium-high heat.

Add pecan halves and stir until liquid evaporates.

Pour onto waxed paper and separate halves. Let stand until cooled. Place in air tight container.

This recipe contains 0 carbohydrates.

This recipe was provided by Registered Dietician Carol Carter with Wellmont Diabetes Treatment Centers.

Cream Cheese Balls

2-8 ounce packages of cream cheese – room temperature (Low fat will reduce the calories.)

½ cup chunky salsa (mild, medium or hot)

1 ½ cups finely shredded cheddar cheese

Method:

Mix all ingredients completely, cover and place in refrigerator at least 2 hours.

Remove and shape as desired. Either as one large ball or small bite size balls.

· Roll in one of the following:

· Chopped fine pecans

· Chopped fine peppers various colors

· Chopped fine parsley

· Chili powder mixed with paprika

· Chopped fine ham or dried beef

This recipe was provided by Registered Dietician Carol Carter with Wellmont Diabetes Treatment Centers.