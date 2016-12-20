Deputy-involved shooting reported in western North Carolina

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina’s top criminal investigative agency is on the case of a fatal shooting involving a Caldwell County sheriff’s deputy.

The State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday it is investigating the shooting of 52-year-old Roy Lee Minton at his home near Granite Falls. The SBI says it was told a deputy shot Minton early Monday, and that he was armed with a pistol.

The sheriff’s office says deputies had been called to Minton’s home several times in recent years on calls about domestic disturbances.

The findings of the SBI’s investigation will be reported to prosecutors for a decision on whether the shooting was legally justified.

Authorities said that the deputy responsible for firing the fatal shot has been placed on administrative leave until the results of the investigation are known.