Census estimates show Tennessee has grown in past year

Associated Press Published:
Nashville (Photo: WKRN)
Nashville (Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Census estimates show Tennessee’s population has grown in the past year by about 56,000 people.

The U.S. Census Bureau’s 2016 estimate for Tennessee is 6,651,194, which is about 0.9 percent more than 2015. Nationally, the population grew by about 0.7 percent in the past year.

View from the top of Buffalo Mountain in Johnson City. Courtesy Johnson City Parks and Recreation.
View from the top of Buffalo Mountain in Johnson City. Courtesy Johnson City Parks and Recreation.

Between 2000 and 2010, Tennessee’s population grew by 11.5 percent. The new estimates show the state’s population has grown by another 300,000 people, or nearly 5 percent, since 2010.

Eight states lost population, led by Illinois, where the number of people declined by more than 37,000, or 0.3 percent.

  • See also: Utah is fastest-growing state as West bucks sluggish trend

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s