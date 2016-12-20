Bucs Owenby earns Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-American honors

TUCSON, Ariz. (Dec. 20, 2016) – East Tennessee State University junior catcher Hagen Owenby (Knoxville, Tenn.) was tabbed Second Team Preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball, which was announced this week.

Owenby is coming off a mammoth 2016 season where he hit .374 (88-235) with 16 doubles, 17 home runs, 46 runs and 60 RBI in 57 starts for the Bucs. The Buccaneer slugger was selected in the 14th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2016 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, while he also won the TD Ameritrade Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha. Owenby also earned Louisville Slugger All-American and First Team All-Southern Conference honors.

Last season, Owenby paced the Bucs in average, hits, home runs and slugging percentage (.660), while also posting 29 multi-hit and 16 multi-RBI games. To go with his other honors, Owenby was also named Louisville Slugger National Player of the Week on May 2, SoCon Player of the Month (in May) and landed on the ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Team.

Owenby and the Bucs open the 2017 baseball season with a home series with Central Michigan starting on February 17th at Thomas Stadium.

BY ETSU