Amy Schumer buys back family farm as gift for her father

Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2016 file photo, Amy Schumer accepts the Critics' Choice MVP award at the 21st annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. The 2016 election has provoked a visceral, intense response from many in the arts community, prompting songs, videos and uncommon ferocity against Trump, arguably once one of their own. During one of her shows, Schumer called him an "orange, sexual-assaulting, fake college-starting monster,” and her diatribe caused some to walk out. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
(AP) – Amy Schumer has given her father an early holiday gift by buying back the farm her family once owned.

Schumer posted a screengrab on Instagram on Monday of her delivering the news to her father on a video call. She also posted a video of herself as a child walking through a cornfield on the farm. She added in the caption, “We lost the farm when we lost everything else. But today I got to buy it back for him.”

Schumer didn’t say where the farm is located.

The comedian told The New York Times in 2013 that her family went bankrupt when she was 9.

