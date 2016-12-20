Academic issues sideline Vols’ Boulware for Music City Bowl

By Published:
vols1

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee offensive lineman Venzell Boulware has been ruled academically ineligible for the Music City Bowl against No. 24 Nebraska.

Volunteers coach Butch Jones announced Tuesday that academic issues would prevent Boulware from playing in the Dec. 30 game at Nashville, Tennessee. Jones said that “he’ll be better for it and I know he’ll bounce back.”

Tennessee athletic department spokesman Ryan Robinson said Boulware would be available for spring practice.

Boulware, a redshirt freshman from Union City, Georgia, played in six regular-season games. He made one start at left guard and started Tennessee’s final two regular-season games at right guard.

AP

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s