Storm Team 11 Forecast: Storm Threat Mode – Afternoon Severe Storms

The Storm Team 11 Forecast
STORM THREAT MODE TODAY-SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH TILL 1 PM
Severe storms are currently moving through the Tri-Cities into early this afternoon. Strong winds over 60mph will be the main impact. Most of the storms will move south and east early this evening as a cold front moves through. We clear out and cool down tonight.
TONIGHT
Clearing and turning colder with lows in the 30’s.
LOOKING AHEAD
A quiet stretch of weather expected late this week and through the weekend with a chilly start to the weekend.
