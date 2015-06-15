Storm Team 11 Forecast: Storm Threat Mode – Afternoon Severe Storms

Related Coverage Weather

STORM THREAT MODE TODAY-SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH TILL 1 PM

Severe storms are currently moving through the Tri-Cities into early this afternoon. Strong winds over 60mph will be the main impact. Most of the storms will move south and east early this evening as a cold front moves through. We clear out and cool down tonight.

TONIGHT

Clearing and turning colder with lows in the 30’s.

LOOKING AHEAD

A quiet stretch of weather expected late this week and through the weekend with a chilly start to the weekend.

