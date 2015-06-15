Storm Team 11 Forecast: Storm Threat Mode – Afternoon Severe Storms

The Storm Team 11 Forecast

 STORM THREAT MODE TODAY-SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH TILL 1 PM

Severe storms are currently moving through the Tri-Cities into early this afternoon.  Strong winds over 60mph will be the main impact.  Most of the storms will move south and east early this evening as a cold front moves through.  We clear out and cool down tonight.

TONIGHT

Clearing and turning colder with lows in the 30’s.

LOOKING AHEAD

A quiet stretch of weather expected late this week and through the weekend with a chilly start to the weekend.

Johnson City, Tennessee Extended Forecast

1
Wed
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms
73° / 37° F
precip:
90%
2
Thu
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun
52° / 28° F
precip:
0%
3
Fri
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
45° / 23° F
precip:
0%
4
Sat
Sunny
Sunny
53° / 30° F
precip:
0%
5
Sun
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
62° / 40° F
precip:
0%
6
Mon
PM Showers
PM Showers
67° / 45° F
precip:
20%
7
Tue
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers
60° / 36° F
precip:
50%

Johnson City, Tennessee Hourly Forecast

1pm
Wed
69° F
precip:
70%
2pm
Wed
66° F
precip:
100%
3pm
Wed
65° F
precip:
100%
4pm
Wed
64° F
precip:
100%
5pm
Wed
66° F
precip:
80%
6pm
Wed
67° F
precip:
80%
7pm
Wed
63° F
precip:
70%
8pm
Wed
60° F
precip:
40%
9pm
Wed
57° F
precip:
40%
10pm
Wed
53° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Wed
51° F
precip:
20%
12am
Thu
49° F
precip:
10%
1am
Thu
47° F
precip:
20%
2am
Thu
44° F
precip:
10%
3am
Thu
42° F
precip:
10%
4am
Thu
41° F
precip:
10%
5am
Thu
39° F
precip:
10%
6am
Thu
38° F
precip:
10%
7am
Thu
36° F
precip:
10%
8am
Thu
36° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
38° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
40° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
42° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
45° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
47° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
48° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
50° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
50° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
50° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
47° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
44° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
42° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
40° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
38° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
37° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
36° F
precip:
0%
1am
Fri
35° F
precip:
0%
2am
Fri
34° F
precip:
0%
3am
Fri
34° F
precip:
0%
4am
Fri
33° F
precip:
0%
5am
Fri
33° F
precip:
0%
6am
Fri
33° F
precip:
0%
7am
Fri
32° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
32° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
34° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
36° F
precip:
0%
